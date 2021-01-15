Tim Gilpin: Are we a nation of laws or a mob?

The mob was lied to and used by a politician who wanted to stay in power and other politicians who wanted more power.

How is this dark event new? An American mob marched on the Capitol to force its will on our democratic institutions and overturn an election. Even during our Revolutionary War, when the Continental army wanted to march on Congress due to poor pay and conditions, George Washington stopped it and tried the leaders as traitors. So where do we go from here?

Our democratic system held true and the mob was stopped ... this time. But, its leaders remain at large and some even in high office. Our great task ahead is to calmly and lawfully hold them accountable. Failure to do so would invite future such trouble.

Now is a critical time. Whether it is the criminal courts, resignation or impeachment, leaders who incited and used the mob must have their day in a court of law or before Congress. This is a time to put our political differences aside for the continued good of the republic. This is not about liberal vs. conservative or Democrat vs. Republican.