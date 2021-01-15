Tim Gilpin: Are we a nation of laws or a mob?

What happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was remarkable, but not political. And we should not allow these events to become political in nature.
Instead, it was criminal for a large group of insurrectionists to storm the Capitol to stop the peaceful transfer of power while others of them searched the building for the vice president and speaker of the house. Jan. 6 is the day our country’s law provides for Congress to count Electoral College votes and hear objections. Instead, a mob was called to Washington, DC and instructed to march on the Capitol.
And that they did, breaking in to stop the counting and, in the process, overthrow a democratic election to keep their candidate in office. The result was death and destruction. Our Founding Fathers warned of and drew up a constitutional system of government designed to prevent just this occurrence. They worried about politicians gathering favor and control of “the mob” and using it to overthrow our Republic.
The Jan. 6 events were not a debate, protest or a constitutional exercise of rights. Using force to change a democratic election is not protected by our Constitution. It is simply a crime.
The mob had been lied to and led to think its actions were justified. This despite 50 states certifying results; recounting votes; and dozens of court challenges, including before a U.S. Supreme Court with three Trump appointees. Those court challenges were all quickly dismissed, having no supporting facts.
The mob was lied to and used by a politician who wanted to stay in power and other politicians who wanted more power.
How is this dark event new? An American mob marched on the Capitol to force its will on our democratic institutions and overturn an election. Even during our Revolutionary War, when the Continental army wanted to march on Congress due to poor pay and conditions, George Washington stopped it and tried the leaders as traitors. So where do we go from here?
Our democratic system held true and the mob was stopped ... this time. But, its leaders remain at large and some even in high office. Our great task ahead is to calmly and lawfully hold them accountable. Failure to do so would invite future such trouble.
Now is a critical time. Whether it is the criminal courts, resignation or impeachment, leaders who incited and used the mob must have their day in a court of law or before Congress. This is a time to put our political differences aside for the continued good of the republic. This is not about liberal vs. conservative or Democrat vs. Republican.
When our nation began, European kings and queens sneered and predicted its quick downfall to “the mob.” Governance by laws, not men, was an entirely new and untested system. And, to be sure, we’ve never entirely measured up to our lofty ideals for all our people and communities.
But America is a work in progress. No politician, party or election defeat is worth scuttling our precious republic. Now, after Jan. 6, despots are again sneering and predicting our downfall.
It’s our job to appreciate what happened, hold the guilty parties legally responsible and to repair our differences to civilly move ahead in this great experiment in democracy. Our only sovereign is the American Constitution.
Tim Gilpin is a Tulsa attorney. He was the 2018 Democratic Party nominee for 1st District Congress.
