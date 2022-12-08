Tim Chamberlin: NASA's latest Moon mission a stepping stone toward Red Planet

About 20 years ago I attended a spaceflight symposium in Washington, D.C., where a distinguished panel debated the likelihood the U.S. would send a crew to Mars before attempting to go back to the Moon.

The discussion was a lively one and included Robert Crippen, pilot of the first manned space shuttle orbital flight, aerospace engineer and Mars Society founder Robert Zubrin and astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson. Even Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin strolled in midway through.

There was no shortage of opinions that day and little agreement. Everyone acknowledged positive spinoffs of developing new technologies to enable a Mars-crewed mission. There was no convincing argument however that justified spending hundreds of billions, if not trillions of dollars to get there though.

Whatever the future held, NASA was already well on its way to laying the groundwork for preparing astronauts for long-duration missions with the construction of the International Space Station, or so I thought.

But more than two decades later, the space agency has only just now taken its first major step again beyond low Earth orbit. If all goes well, NASA’s Orion unmanned capsule will splash down off the coast of California on Sunday as part of its Artemis program, a series of increasingly complex missions with the goal of getting us back to the Moon and hopefully Mars.

The mission marks the first time NASA has sent a human-rated spacecraft around the Moon since Apollo 17 astronaut Gene Cernan last walked there in 1972.

In the past 50 years, there have been spectacular achievements in human spaceflight. The first Space Shuttle flights in the early 1980s were an engineering marvel that demonstrated reusable spacecraft could ferry astronauts to and from low Earth orbit. The shuttle allowed NASA to deploy the Hubble Space Telescope and construct the ISS, which solidified U.S. partnerships with more than a dozen space-faring countries around the world.

Ultimately, the Space Shuttle had to be replaced if the U.S. wanted to leave low Earth orbit. President George W. Bush’s decision in 2004 to pull the plug on more shuttle flights after completion of the ISS allowed NASA to reset its long-term human spaceflight initiatives.

History has shown though that new space policy often comes with a hefty cost and lack of political will. Indeed, the cost of such endeavors is what has handicapped every attempt to go back to the Moon or Mars. It’s only recently that an exciting new space age has emerged thanks to commercial spaceflight ventures driven primarily by the technological advances from companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin.

I think it’s highly unlikely my generation will witness humans walking on Mars, but I haven’t totally given up hope.

In 1961, the day after President John F. Kennedy addressed a joint session of Congress to announce his directive for the U.S. to land a man on the Moon in fewer than 10 years, he spoke via telephone to the participants of the First National Conference on Peaceful Uses of Outer Space in Tulsa.

Then-Sen. Robert Kerr of Oklahoma invited Kennedy to open the proceedings.

“I have suggested a great national effort in the field of space for the American people. We are dedicated to the accomplishment of this objective and are determined that this nation will continue to be a pioneer in the new frontier of space … .”

JFK’s goal resonated in big cities as well as rural town because the Moon was perceived as the high ground during the Cold War. If Russians could fly Sputnik over American airspace, the fear was real that the Communist nation could unleash a nuclear firestorm from above. The motivation to act was prescient.

Neil deGrasse Tyson argued 20 years ago that a space race with China would be the only likely scenario for the U.S. to start a large-scale program to reach Mars. Who knows, maybe he was right.

Just this week, China returned a three-person crew from its own space station orbiting Earth as part of an ambitious, deliberate civil space program. All the more reason for NASA to maintain its dominance in space and stay focused on the Red Planet. Getting there would be nothing short of spectacular.

Tim Chamberlin is presentation editor of the Tulsa World. He served as human spaceflight section editor of ABC-CLIO's "Space Exploration and Humanity, A Historical Encyclopedia."