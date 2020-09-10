Throwback Toonsday: The War Hero and Trump

Originally published July 21, 2015: Several news organizations, all citing anonymous sources, have claimed President Trump made disparaging remarks about World War I veterans in 2018. President Trump denies the claims, but the incident reminded Bruce Plante of Trump’s public comments about Sen. John McCain in 2015, when they were opponents for the GOP presidential nomination. Trump said McCain, a Vietnam prisoner of war for 5½ years, was a “loser,” “not a war hero” and that he “preferred people who weren’t shot down.”
