Jan. 27, 2016: On Sunday night, President Donald Trump denied a New York Times story that he had spoken with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem about adding his image to Mount Rushmore, but he also tweeted out a photo that made him look as though he was the fifth president on the monument. Bruce Plante was way ahead of that story.
