Originally published Nov. 15, 2019: This cartoon ran shortly after Roger Stone, the longtime friend and political adviser of President Donald Trump, was convicted by a jury of seven federal offenses. Famously, Stone has a large tattoo of President Richard Nixon on his back. Barring a presidential pardon, it seemed certain Stone would serve a lengthy prison sentence. Last Friday night, Trump commuted the self-described dirty trickster’s prison sentence.
Throwback toonsday: Looking back at newsmakers through the pen of Tulsa World editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante
