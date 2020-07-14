Roger Stone Guility

This cartoon ran shortly after the longtime friend and political advisor of President Trump, Roger Stone was convicted by a jury of 7 federal offenses. Barring a presidential pardon it seemed certain Mr. Stone would be serving a lengthy prison sentence. Last Friday night (July 10) President Trump commuted the self-described dirty trickster's prison sentence. (Famously, Mr. Stone has a very large tattoo of President Richard Nixon on his back)

