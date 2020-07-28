Originally published Aug. 17, 2002: When Bruce Plante was editorial cartoonist at the Chattanooga Times there was talk of yet another Major League Baseball strike. Players and the league eventually came to terms, but the incident came back to Bruce’s mind as he thought of all the recent problems in professional baseball.
Throwback toonsday: Looking back at newsmakers through the pen of Tulsa World editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante
