W@ I did on my sumr vaca

This cartoon was originally published on August 24, 2010. Kids were communicating almost exclusively by using internet acronyms and abbreviations used in texting each other. Our cartoonist wondered how that might look in the age old assignment of writing an essay on what they did during the summer.

