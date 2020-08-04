Originally published Aug. 24, 2010: In the age of cell phones, kids started communicating almost exclusively with emojis and texting abbreviations. Cartoonist Bruce Plante wondered how that might look in the age-old writing assignment: What I did on my summer vacation.
Throwback Toonsday: Looking back at newsmakers through the pen of Tulsa World editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante
- By Bruce Plante Tulsa World
