Originally published June 28, 2010: When he was vice president, Joe Biden was overheard dropping an F-bomb in a comment to President Barack Obama at the signing ceremony for the Affordable Care Act. The obscenity caused quite a stir inside the White House and out.
Throwback Toonsday: Biden's Teleprompter
- By Bruce Plante World Editorial Cartoonist
