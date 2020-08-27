Originally published April 30, 2019: The wildly popular HBO series, Game of Thrones aired a crucial battle between humans and the White Walkers called the Battle of Winterfell. Bruce Plante thought a more crucial, real-life battle was unfolding, dubbing it the Battle of the Geezers.
Throwback Thursday: The Battle of Winterfell
By Bruce Plante Tulsa World
-
- Updated
Bruce Plante
Editorial Cartoonist
I became the editorial cartoonist for the Tulsa World in 2007. As Oklahoma’s only staff cartoonist, I create seven cartoons every week expressing my opinion on local, state, national and international issues. Phone: 918-699-8843
