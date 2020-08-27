Originally published April 30, 2019: The wildly popular HBO series, Game of Thrones aired a crucial battle between humans and the White Walkers called the Battle of Winterfell. Bruce Plante thought a more crucial, real-life battle was unfolding, dubbing it the Battle of the Geezers.

 

