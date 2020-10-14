Terri White: Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, mental health has never been more important

To achieve these goals, we can no longer stand by as policies or policymakers claim to prioritize the wellbeing of Oklahomans and then allow people in need to be denied or have limited access to treatment and affordable housing. We can longer allow access to mental health care to be treated like it’s not a basic human right.

And, finally, no longer can we let them continue to try to punish the addiction, homelessness or mental illness out of people who need to be in treatment and housing rather than the back of a police car, the inside of a jail cell or the inside of a prison cell.

In short, we cannot let the work of mental health and addiction professionals become talking points without action. Their work is too critical. This work properly and effectively helps individuals rebuild their lives when too many archaic systems are in place that don’t work for them, but instead work against them. With the state of our world and the level of division, discrimination, racism and violence we’re seeing across this country, it has never been more important.

Featured video:

Terri White is CEO of Mental Health Association Oklahoma and former state commissioner of mental health. This column was adapted from comments she made Thursday at the Zarrow Mental Health Symposium.

