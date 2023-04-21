What are the barriers that prevent someone from going to college or earning a degree or that cause them to drop out?

These are the questions we ask at Tulsa Community College while serving individuals who face daily challenges, complicated even more by the events of the past three years.

The recent article, “Community Colleges Face ‘Reckoning,’” presented a stark look at enrollment of community colleges, institutions founded to make higher education more accessible and affordable to all, for a fraction of the cost of a four-year college or university.

While maintaining those principles, TCC continues to evolve to meet the needs of our community and our students as part of our long-standing tradition and commitment to continuous improvement.

We are a different institution than a decade ago.

In 2015, TCC was selected for a national initiative, funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and led by the American Association of Community Colleges, which focused on raising college graduation rates so students could enter the workforce or transfer to a four-year university.

We redesigned our community college around the ideas of student success and raising graduation rates. We refocused our resources and raised more than $20 million from donors. We substantially expanded the number of academic advisors to help ensure that students stay on the path to completing a degree or certificate. We invested in dedicated centers on each campus designed to drive student success.

This work doesn't happen overnight. Seven years into this evolution, TCC saw its highest number of graduates — ever — in 2021-22.

As the largest community college in Oklahoma, we are trying to lead the way by example. But we aren’t alone in reinventing what it means to be a community college.

Looking to the opposite corner of the state, Western Oklahoma State College prides itself in creating a campus culture focused on the student and striving to cultivate relationships with its underserved populations.

While it may be the smallest community college in Oklahoma, WOSC allows students to gain a support system and feel confident in their academic and life pursuits, where one out of two students are categorized as first-generation college, 52% qualify to receive federal funding and one in five are Hispanic. Western has created organizations and focus groups to cater to the needs of the students, providing tutoring, advising, money and time-management workshops, student aid and much more.

Understanding that community college students may need additional financial resources and academic support and face challenges with mental health, food insecurity and transportation, TCC has developed a multifaceted approach. This begins with removing financial barriers to college.

The TCC Foundation, with the help of donors and philanthropic organizations, has substantially increased the number of scholarships, awarding more than $415,000 this academic year and set to award more than $515,000 next fall as more endowed scholarships come online.

The work hasn’t stopped. Like the redesign launched in 2015 to increase graduation rates, we join a group of 10 other community colleges from across the country that have been selected to solve the next challenge — improving students’ post-graduation outcomes. This next phase will focus on students entering and completing programs that lead directly to jobs paying a family-sustaining wage or to the efficient and effective completion of a bachelor’s degree.

As one of the founding members of the Tulsa Higher Education Consortium, TCC will continue to collaborate with seven universities in northeastern Oklahoma to create a seamless transfer student experience.

Education and training are still the greatest tools for upward mobility and workforce development. Framed with a student-first philosophy, our intentional work transforms the community college experience, to see all students succeed. This is what our community expects from us.

For more than 50 years we have delivered on that expectation, and we will continue to do so.

Leigh Goodson is Tulsa Community College president and CEO, a member of the Center for Community College Student Engagement National Advisory Board and a former member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.