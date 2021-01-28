Syndicated Cartoon: Vaccine Supply

Steve Sack Cagle Cartoons
See today's syndicated cartoon by Steve Sack.
"Why can't my governor be more like that, I seen more than one person say on Facebook when they read of David Holt's leadership," the column says. "Well, in the spirit of speaking truth, I'm going to tell you it isn't very likely."
In our great, if imperfect, democratic republic, our representatives are responsible for more than just serving as an amplifier for the voices of their constituents; they must also lead, the column says.
"As a community, we cannot condone the uneven comparisons of modern inconveniences and disagreements to notorious genocides," said editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
Earlier this month, Congress approved the final funding for a new veterans hospital, clearing the way for construction to soon begin on the downtown Tulsa center across from Oklahoma State Univeristy Medical Center campus and Cox Business Center, the colum says.
A capitol is always a noun, specifically a building where a legislative body meets, the column says. It is routinely capitalized, as in the U.S. Capitol or the Oklahoma Capitol. It can be lowercase when used as I did at the beginning of this paragraph in writing about a nonspecific capitol. Capital can mean a lot of things.
Lady Justice stands blindfolded with a sword in one hand and a balancing scale in the other, the column says. She is all of us if we chose to be her — not influenced by passion or prejudice, standing at the ready to defend what is true, and willing to give each side a voice worth listening to.
Be it the Greatest Commandment, the Golden Rule, or being the Salt of the Earth and Light of the World, there is an ethical obligation of kingdom citizens to exemplify a new and better way, the column says.
Please stay vigilant in reporting any suspected child abuse or neglect cases to local authorities or the Child Abuse Hotline, the column says.
We’ve become so selective and biased in our interpretation of our Constitution, and the rights and privileges it grants us, that we’re becoming our own worst enemy, the column says. The liberties that protect us may become the freedoms by which we destroy us.
Pat Byrnes, Cagle Cartoons
