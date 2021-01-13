Syndicated Cartoon: The Mob Boss

Bruce Plante, Cagle Cartoons
See today's syndicated cartoon by Bruce Plante.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
See today's syndicated cartoon by Bruce Plante.
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
If my colleagues will not agree to hear the concerns of millions of Americans, I’m prepared to oppose some of the electors on Wednesday since I wouldn’t be able to affirm they were “regularly made,” which is the legal standard, the column says.
The Constitution has several important but broad election rules — prohibiting racial and gender discrimination and poll taxes and setting a standard minimum age for voters — but it rightly leaves the details of the process to the states, the column says.
Although Lankford eventually relented and accepted the Electoral College votes, it should not have taken a riot for the democratic process to proceed, the column says.
The story of the Black state is little noted nor remembered, the column says. It should not be forgotten.
"In her four terms, (Cleta) Mitchell backed efforts to create universal early childhood education and reform public education that included more funding," states editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
Physicians who led polio immunization effort in 1963 left lessons they learned through interviews and writings, said editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
See today's syndicated cartoon by Jeff Koterba.
Gary McCoy, Cagle Cartoons
Youth are seeing the normalization of speech filled with disrespect, lies, hate and anger, said editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.