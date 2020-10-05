 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Syndicated cartoon: Supreme Court scolds

Syndicated cartoon: Supreme Court scolds

{{featured_button_text}}
243867

Cartoon by Rick McKee

 Cagle Cartoons

Rick McKee, Cagle Cartoons

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Steve Kunzweiler: SQ 805 isn't safe, and it isn't a good choice for Oklahoma
Columnists

Steve Kunzweiler: SQ 805 isn't safe, and it isn't a good choice for Oklahoma

  • Updated

Under the proposal, there are many other crimes which they incredibly categorize as being non-violent: arson resulting in injury to a firefighter, aggravated assault and battery, burglary, pointing a firearm, DUI resulting in bodily injury, felons possessing firearms and leaving the scene of an injury collision, the column says. This list goes on and on. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News