Syndicated cartoon: Supreme Court scolds

Rick McKee, Cagle Cartoons
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Under the proposal, there are many other crimes which they incredibly categorize as being non-violent: arson resulting in injury to a firefighter, aggravated assault and battery, burglary, pointing a firearm, DUI resulting in bodily injury, felons possessing firearms and leaving the scene of an injury collision, the column says. This list goes on and on.
"A generation of kids are being turned off the idea of public service, a once noble endeavor of our brightest and most dedicated community leaders," said editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
Cassi Free is seeking an official awareness campaign and expansions into boater training requirements.
Argued before the Supreme Court on Oct. 5, 1976, the case was styled Craig v. Boren. At issue was Oklahoma’s archaic law that 3.2 beer could be sold to women at age 18 but to men only at age 21
The Tulsa Housing Authority and Restore Hope Ministries began offering rental assistance to tenants and landlords in Tulsa County on Aug. 24, thanks to Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Tulsa County Commission. But something is amiss.
When gun rights get involved, the law tends to depart radically from common sense, the column says.
They can. In fact, Oklahoma has, so why isn't it willing to keep it?
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tells us that three out of four emerging infectious diseases are zoonotic, meaning that they arise as a product of our relationship with animals.
See today's syndicated cartoon by Dave Granlund
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.