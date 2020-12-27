Syndicated Cartoon: Snow Job

Pat Bagley Cagle Cartoons
See today's syndicated cartoon by Pat Bagley.
The truth is, for the fiscal integrity of the state and for the opportunity to improve the health of its clients OHCA needs to change course. Simply relying on a roll of the dice is no longer prudent
Not a sugar-coated story but the real truth with a little hope sprinkled throughout, the columnist writes.
Kevin Siers, Cagle Cartoons
"Going into next year, expect a 2020 hangover with some of these grievances lingering," said editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
The column says: The secret to to a good biography is a thoroughly researched, balanced and detailed portrait that maintains some objective distance, Bynum said.
This economic crisis is complex, and the future of our businesses, our people, and our communities are all interconnected. Any relief package that does not recognize the need for an intervention that spans the gap for individuals, businesses, and state, local and tribal governments is simply inadequate.
John Darkow, Cagle Cartoons
Daryl Cagle, Cagle Cartoons
Working virtually has become the new way of connecting with coworkers for many people, the column says. It is important to create a workplace culture that values a sense of belonging and actively works to eliminate employee isolation.
Rick McKee, Cagle Cartoons
