Syndicated cartoon: Snail Mail
- By JEFF KOTERBA cagle.com
-
-
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Mark and Mona Whitmire are making huge, life-changing differences in the lives of complete strangers, says editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
- Updated
To be American is to be a voter, says editorial writer Ginnie Graham
We agreed to a smaller, sooner-rather-than-later ceremony to start with followed by a big mega blow-out party when we can. When we can cue the band. When we can dance our socks off with all of our friends. When we don’t have to be terrified at the prospect of spreading COVID-19 at a celebration that is supposed to be fun.
- Updated
I am confident our community will rally around Tulsa Area United Way and our 2020 campaign theme, “United in Hope.” We are United in Hope for a better future than what we’re experiencing today, and we know we each have a role to play in getting to that better future.
- Updated
If you want to feel good about democracy and the future of Tulsa, Oklahoma and America, take a look at the League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa’s annual Madam President Awards.
- Updated
Buy the original or reprint of this cartoon.
- Updated
Buy the original or reprint of this cartoon.
SNAP dollars support the entire food supply chain, they support jobs in our local stores, and when grocery store employees spend their wages it creates jobs in other sectors, all the while making sure struggling families have enough to eat.
- Updated
Looking back at newsmakers through the pen of Tulsa World editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante