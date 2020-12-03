Syndicated Cartoon: Sanitized Santa

See today's synidcated cartoon by Dave Granlund.
Imagine a lifeguard on duty who sees and hears someone in deep water screaming for help, the column says. What if instead of doing his or her best to save that person, the lifeguard recites some truisms about the importance of protecting individual liberty and personal responsibility?
Wouldn't we condemn that lifeguard's inaction? Why so? Because when they see someone in peril, lifeguards have a special duty to act?
"The video is a community project: locally made featuring local businesses over a song written by local musicians," says editorial writer Ginnie Graham
Like Herbert Hoover, who as president wouldn't do the things that needed to be done to help the nation's economy dig out of the Depression, Stitt won't do the things necessary for the state to stem the deadly advance of the COVID-19 pandemic, the column says.
Multiple factors are driving the rise of intimate partner violence (sometimes referred to as domestic violence) and family violence during COVID-19, the column says. Among them are social distancing measures to reduce virus transmission such as working from home, school closures and a decrease in social gatherings. A resulting increase in isolation is a major risk factor for violence. Another factor associated with intimate partner and family violence is unemployment and financial stress.
As the nation’s growing hunger crisis touches the veterans who have protected our nation, Congress has the opportunity to protect our service members from hunger, the column says. The Food Bank urges our lawmakers to create a Military Families Basic Needs Allowance and include it in the fiscal year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act.
Since I pinned the grammar badge on myself, I have always counseled charity to the unlettered, the misguided and those who ought to know better, so I sentence me to another day off work ... to be spent meditating actively on my errors grammatical and personal.
While 2020 has been justifiably maligned as a year of challenges, it is appropriate to count our blessings, the Tulsa Regional Chamber chairman says.
As a designer of creative experiences, I’ve seen the restrictions and limitations placed on us by the pandemic can help jumpstart our creativity. I don’t mean the type of creativity typically reserved for artists, inventors or eccentrics, but everyday examples of divergent thinking that help us find new and better ways of doing things.
This virus is far from done with us, the column says. And it serves no one for me to keep an experience with it shrouded in mystery. Too much about COVID-19 has been shrouded in mystery.
