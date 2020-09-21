Syndicated cartoon: Ruth Bader Ginsburg
- John Darkow Cagle Cartoons
-
-
Related to this story
Most Popular
Noah Feldman: Think the Kenosha shooting case is simple? It isn't, because of the gun Kyle Rittenhouse brought with him
- Updated
When gun rights get involved, the law tends to depart radically from common sense, the column says.
Suzanne Schreiber, TPS board: Here's what I consider when thinking about sending kids back into classrooms
- Updated
"I would be thrilled and relieved if I could send my children safely back to the classroom tomorrow. But a safe return to classrooms is about so much more than my hopes," she said.
- Updated
There are times when the moral choice is obvious, though it may conflict with political expediency. The current controversy about the “street …
Suzanne Schreiber, TPS board: Here's what I consider when thinking about sending kids back into classrooms
- Updated
"I would be thrilled and relieved if I could send my children safely back to the classroom tomorrow. But a safe return to classrooms is about so much more than my hopes," she said.
- Updated
"Race has always been a factor, in overt and subconscious ways," said editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
- Updated
With students and faculty back on campus for the first time since March, we embrace the exhilaration of renewal that characterizes fall on a college campus. It may look different with students, professors and staff donning face coverings — but those masks won’t hide the magic that happens when curious, creative, determined people gather at a place committed to higher education and the greater good. This is TU. This is Tulsa.
"Various thoughts come to mind when we think about certain months of the year." says Melissa Abdo.
On March 30, I walked into Northwestern Memorial Hospital and after a few minutes was told by a pleasant nurse that I had a temperature of 103, was suffering from pneumonia and likely had COVID-19, a diagnosis confirmed later that day, the column says.