Syndicated Cartoon: Reindeer Distancing

Transit is the backbone of vibrant urban communities and a lifeline in rural ones. An effective, efficient and safe system of public transit is an important matter of concern statewide, essential to the economic growth of Oklahoma and to the public health, safety and welfare of present and future generations of Oklahomans. Whether you ride or not, public transit benefits us all.
"Just as a wave of young people signed up for military service after the 9-11 tragedy, this crisis is attracting the nation's brightest minds to be part of a long-term solution to public health," states editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
Passing a law that allows student loans to be included in a bankruptcy filing is the obvious compromise between Democratic and Republican perspectives on how to deal with $1.6 trillion in outstanding student debt, the column says. It doesn’t give either side everything it wants, but it gives each of them enough to make it an acceptable solution.
As a pediatrician, I believe in vaccines. I know vaccines save lives. That’s why we recommend all children and teens receive immunizations to prevent diseases like measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis, polio, influenza, and HPV — saving them from serious illnesses and death. We look forward to when a COVID-19 vaccine will be available to children of all ages, once the research is complete.
"Going into next year, expect a 2020 hangover with some of these grievances lingering," said editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
This economic crisis is complex, and the future of our businesses, our people, and our communities are all interconnected. Any relief package that does not recognize the need for an intervention that spans the gap for individuals, businesses, and state, local and tribal governments is simply inadequate.
Working virtually has become the new way of connecting with coworkers for many people, the column says. It is important to create a workplace culture that values a sense of belonging and actively works to eliminate employee isolation.
