Syndicated Cartoon: President Joe Biden

Bruce Plante, Cagle Cartoons
See today's syndicated cartoon by Bruce Plante.
We’ve become so selective and biased in our interpretation of our Constitution, and the rights and privileges it grants us, that we’re becoming our own worst enemy, the column says. The liberties that protect us may become the freedoms by which we destroy us.
Thirty years ago, Gentner Drummond led the first U.S. combat mission to strike Baghdad in the Gulf War, the column says. But his defining test of courage and judgment didn't occur over the Iraqi capital. It was on the relatively safe flight back to Saudi Arabia.
(The riot) makes a mockery out of our faith, the column says. This is not love of neighbor. This is not love of God.
"Oklahoma lawmakers have better things to do with their time," says Editorial Writer Ginnie Graham.
Although Lankford eventually relented and accepted the Electoral College votes, it should not have taken a riot for the democratic process to proceed, the column says.
Oklahoma members of Congress said they were just listening to their constituents when they refused to accept Electoral College votes, the column says. They were not doing their constitutional duty.
In the coming days, there may be an impeachment and there will certainly be all the business of installing a new government, the column says. The adversarial process of democratic government has already moved on, as it must.
If my colleagues will not agree to hear the concerns of millions of Americans, I’m prepared to oppose some of the electors on Wednesday since I wouldn’t be able to affirm they were “regularly made,” which is the legal standard, the column says.
Inhofe was the only member that showed any courage and integrity. All members took an oath to the Constitution, not Trump, nor the Republican party, nor to their constituents.
"The way people leave a job says something about them; it leaves a final impression of their work and integrity," said Editorial Writer Ginnie Graham.
