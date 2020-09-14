Related to this story

Kay C. James: The ugly truth about socialism
A frightening 70% of millennials say they would back a socialist candidate for office. And today, we are seeing many socialist ideas gaining traction, such as "free" college tuition for all, government-run health care and a guaranteed income even for able-bodied people who don't work.

Janet Levit: The TU life cycle renews
With students and faculty back on campus for the first time since March, we embrace the exhilaration of renewal that characterizes fall on a college campus. It may look different with students, professors and staff donning face coverings — but those masks won’t hide the magic that happens when curious, creative, determined people gather at a place committed to higher education and the greater good. This is TU. This is Tulsa.