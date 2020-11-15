Syndicated Cartoon: New White House Address

See today's syndicated cartoon by R.J. Matson.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
See today's syndicated cartoon by R.J. Matson.
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
"It takes playdates, birthday parties, gymnastic meets. It takes away our work, our health and sometimes our lives," says the author, an associate professor of emergency medicine."It is all so unnecessary."
Oklahoma government is overwhelmingly Republican, and no matter how red your political blood may be, that’s not healthy for the state, the column says.
The recent election did not create the divisions, it just made them more evident, the column says. Neither division itself or the differences among us are really our problem, because beneath and beyond all of our differences there are some things that unite us as Americans and as human beings. Or at least, there are some basic values that ought to unite us. I am not talking about what makes America great, but about what makes America work.
There's a misperception out there that if you get COVID and don't need hospitalization, you'll just feel like you have a bad cold. Our experience suggests that there's a lot of area in between.
People don't march under banners these days that cry out, "Compound republic!" But for national elections, the allocation of authority to state officials is a crucial safeguard against bias, self-dealing and corruption. We're seeing that now. It's hardly perfect, but it is creating, in real time, some security for "the rights of the people."
The Cherokee Nation and Oklahoma are not at odds, the column says. We have the same goals of safety and justice for everyone in the state. Gov. Kevin Stitt must reverse course and commit to working with tribes rather than trying to exclude us from the process.
My wish is that Limbaugh also believe in something greater than himself as vehemently as my sister did. So that if — or when — death comes, he will be at peace with it too.
Today, as we celebrate Veterans Day here in America, please take the time to thank a veteran in your community. They are the reason we have the freedoms we cherish.
Jeff Koterba, Cagle Cartoons
Thank me for my service by being a curious, informed citizen, the column says. This sort of introspection as critical to making our democracy healthier.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.