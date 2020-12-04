 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Syndicated Cartoon: McConnell and COVID Relief Funding

Syndicated Cartoon: McConnell and COVID Relief Funding

{{featured_button_text}}
Syndicated Cartoon: McConnell and COVID Relief Funding by Dave Granlund
Dave Granlund, Cagle Cartoons

See today's syndicated cartoon by Dave Granlund.

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
William G. Hollingsworth: Gov. Stitt, please courageously change your mind
Columnists

William G. Hollingsworth: Gov. Stitt, please courageously change your mind

Imagine a lifeguard on duty who sees and hears someone in deep water screaming for help, the column says. What if instead of doing his or her best to save that person, the lifeguard recites some truisms about the importance of protecting individual liberty and personal responsibility?

Wouldn't we condemn that lifeguard's inaction? Why so? Because when they see someone in peril, lifeguards have a special duty to act?

+2
Adrienne Watt Nesser: Intimate partner violence is an 'epidemic within an epidemic'
Columnists

Adrienne Watt Nesser: Intimate partner violence is an 'epidemic within an epidemic'

Multiple factors are driving the rise of intimate partner violence (sometimes referred to as domestic violence) and family violence during COVID-19, the column says. Among them are social distancing measures to reduce virus transmission such as working from home, school closures and a decrease in social gatherings. A resulting increase in isolation is a major risk factor for violence. Another factor associated with intimate partner and family violence is unemployment and financial stress.

+3
Annina Collier: Rethinking creativity during the pandemic
Columnists

Annina Collier: Rethinking creativity during the pandemic

As a designer of creative experiences, I’ve seen the restrictions and limitations placed on us by the pandemic can help jumpstart our creativity. I don’t mean the type of creativity typically reserved for artists, inventors or eccentrics, but everyday examples of divergent thinking that help us find new and better ways of doing things.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News