Syndicated Cartoon: Masks Hung By the Chimney

See today's syndicated cartoon by Jeff Koterba.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
See today's syndicated cartoon by Jeff Koterba.
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Imagine a lifeguard on duty who sees and hears someone in deep water screaming for help, the column says. What if instead of doing his or her best to save that person, the lifeguard recites some truisms about the importance of protecting individual liberty and personal responsibility?
Wouldn't we condemn that lifeguard's inaction? Why so? Because when they see someone in peril, lifeguards have a special duty to act?
"The video is a community project: locally made featuring local businesses over a song written by local musicians," says editorial writer Ginnie Graham
"The video is a community project: locally made featuring local businesses over a song written by local musicians," says editorial writer Ginnie Graham
"It is unfair to place this burden solely on the shoulders of nursing home administrators and staff. The science tells us that protecting vulnerable seniors from COVID-19 must be a shared responsibility belonging to all Oklahomans," the CEO of Care Providers Oklahoma says.
Multiple factors are driving the rise of intimate partner violence (sometimes referred to as domestic violence) and family violence during COVID-19, the column says. Among them are social distancing measures to reduce virus transmission such as working from home, school closures and a decrease in social gatherings. A resulting increase in isolation is a major risk factor for violence. Another factor associated with intimate partner and family violence is unemployment and financial stress.
"They aren’t trying to change the world or even change your mind. They are just quietly doing their job as they always have, often without praise or recognition, but with a steady disposition toward kindness and duty."
It’s important for the public to know the pandemic is not over. The numbers are, in fact, getting worse. However, there are steps we can take to help reduce the spread of the virus before a vaccine is available.
As a designer of creative experiences, I’ve seen the restrictions and limitations placed on us by the pandemic can help jumpstart our creativity. I don’t mean the type of creativity typically reserved for artists, inventors or eccentrics, but everyday examples of divergent thinking that help us find new and better ways of doing things.
"So many people think of (trauma-informed) work as helping some other family, as if we all aren't within a tragedy of needing help," states editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
See today's syndicated cartoon by Steve Sack.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.