Related to this story

Most Popular

Columnists

Anna Inhofe: COVID-19 or no, I'm getting married!

  • +2

We agreed to a smaller, sooner-rather-than-later ceremony to start with followed by a big mega blow-out party when we can. When we can cue the band. When we can dance our socks off with all of our friends. When we don’t have to be terrified at the prospect of spreading COVID-19 at a celebration that is supposed to be fun.

+2
Gary Szabo: My Hamilton summer shines a historic light on this fall's Trump-Biden choice
Columnists

Gary Szabo: My Hamilton summer shines a historic light on this fall's Trump-Biden choice

  • Updated

From the very beginning, the rest of the world has watched America as we showed how to choose a president over a King, and how to manage peaceful transitions of executive power at four-year intervals. We have accomplished that because smart and thoughtful people designed our government in ways that made it something to be envied and copied around the world. That high regard won’t continue without each of us doing our homework, beyond parties and back to finding “the smartest in the room.”