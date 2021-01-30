Syndicated Cartoon: GameStop Clubbing

Daryl Cagle, Cagle Cartoons
See today's syndicated cartoon by Daryl Cagle.
"Why can't my governor be more like that, I seen more than one person say on Facebook when they read of David Holt's leadership," the column says. "Well, in the spirit of speaking truth, I'm going to tell you it isn't very likely."
"As a community, we cannot condone the uneven comparisons of modern inconveniences and disagreements to notorious genocides," said editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
In our great, if imperfect, democratic republic, our representatives are responsible for more than just serving as an amplifier for the voices of their constituents; they must also lead, the column says.
Earlier this month, Congress approved the final funding for a new veterans hospital, clearing the way for construction to soon begin on the downtown Tulsa center across from Oklahoma State Univeristy Medical Center campus and Cox Business Center, the colum says.
Eli Lilly’s Humalog first hit the market in 1996 at a price of $21 per vial, the column says. In 2019, that same vial cost $275 and was one of the cheaper insulins available. Now the average retail price for a one-month supply of insulin can range from $300-$600.
Unlike your social media friends, I’m not going to claim that Donald Trump is criminally insane. Those claims fall outside the purview of my professional expertise, the column says. But as a rhetorical and democracy scholar, I can say with confidence that Trump is rhetorically inept.
Lady Justice stands blindfolded with a sword in one hand and a balancing scale in the other, the column says. She is all of us if we chose to be her — not influenced by passion or prejudice, standing at the ready to defend what is true, and willing to give each side a voice worth listening to.
"Inaction made the Dream Act too small; the dream has grown much bigger," said editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
I see from her history that she is a fighter, and that is good. Let me say again, this will be a lifelong process. The choices and commitment made now, as well as your support, all of you, however are what will make the difference, the column says.
Pat Byrnes, Cagle Cartoons
