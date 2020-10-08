Syndicated Cartoon: COVID Won't Run My Life

See the latest cartoon from Peter Kuper.
Peter Kuper, Cagle Cartoons
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Under the proposal, there are many other crimes which they incredibly categorize as being non-violent: arson resulting in injury to a firefighter, aggravated assault and battery, burglary, pointing a firearm, DUI resulting in bodily injury, felons possessing firearms and leaving the scene of an injury collision, the column says. This list goes on and on.
Improving the criminal justice system has long been a priority for conservatives across the country, including state leaders and voters right …
Argued before the Supreme Court on Oct. 5, 1976, the case was styled Craig v. Boren. At issue was Oklahoma’s archaic law that 3.2 beer could be sold to women at age 18 but to men only at age 21
The Tulsa Housing Authority and Restore Hope Ministries began offering rental assistance to tenants and landlords in Tulsa County on Aug. 24, thanks to Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Tulsa County Commission. But something is amiss.
A recent Consumer Energy Alliance report found that pipeline delays are already causing nearly $14 billion in lost investment, threatening more than 66,000 jobs and sapping hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of state tax revenue, the column says.
As a proud citizen of the Choctaw Nation, I am conscious of the contentious and often tragic relationship between immigrants to the New World and indigenous peoples, and between the federal government and Native American tribes, the column says. But as U.S. Attorney, I know that not all recent history with Native Americans is blighted by bad faith and bad acts.
They can. In fact, Oklahoma has, so why isn't it willing to keep it?
Cassi Free is seeking an official awareness campaign and expansions into boater training requirements.
During a time in which egregious racism and hate are being more widely exposed in this nation, we write to express our lament and to bring awareness at a critical juncture.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.