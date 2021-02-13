Syndicated Cartoon: COVID-19 Shots & Cupid

Dave Granlund Cagle Cartoons
This year, more than any other in recent history, our children need our undivided attention, the column says. We owe them something better than spending more time walking aimlessly in the woods, following footprints that lead to nowhere new.
"The complaints are coming from customers and the public bothered by what they see," states editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
When he was running for governor, Kevin Stitt promised the highest teacher pay in the seven-state region. Oklahoma teachers are still waiting, the column says.
The best way to hold school board members, and any elected official, accountable is to engage in respectful dialogue, promote voter registration and encourage citizens to make informed decisions on Election Day.
One side says you bring a top-notch vocal talent to the task and set them loose, the column says. The other side says that the one song we don't want stylized is the national anthem.
"We need more love in the world, to embrace what binds us – the love we have and the love we seek," said editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
Eds: This story was supplied by The Conversation for AP customers. The Associated Press does not guarantee the content.
Earlier this month, Congress approved the final funding for a new veterans hospital, clearing the way for construction to soon begin on the downtown Tulsa center across from Oklahoma State Univeristy Medical Center campus and Cox Business Center, the colum says.
