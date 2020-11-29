Syndicated Cartoon: Conspiracy Web by Steve Sack

See today's syndicated cartoon by Steve Sack.
See today's syndicated cartoon by Steve Sack.
This virus is far from done with us, the column says. And it serves no one for me to keep an experience with it shrouded in mystery. Too much about COVID-19 has been shrouded in mystery.
Like Herbert Hoover, who as president wouldn't do the things that needed to be done to help the nation's economy dig out of the Depression, Stitt won't do the things necessary for the state to stem the deadly advance of the COVID-19 pandemic, the column says.
The latest lighthearted online state-by-state listing making the social media rounds uses Google searches to find the most popular Thanksgiving side dishes for each state, the column says.
As Black Muslim in an interracial relationship, there are so many voices I must silence within me to settle into a place of nostalgic holiday cheer, he says.
This is a public health issue, not a political issue. In a rational world, personal freedom and selfishness should take a back seat to saving lives. The sad truth . . . we can’t count on people to do the right thing.
"I’ve seen the most horrible and gut-wrenching rhetoric used in rural America to justify not wearing a mask or holding large gatherings," said long-time Grove resident McKalee Steen.
See today's syndicated cartoon by Dave Whamond.
While 2020 has been justifiably maligned as a year of challenges, it is appropriate to count our blessings, the Tulsa Regional Chamber chairman says.
(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.)
As the nation’s growing hunger crisis touches the veterans who have protected our nation, Congress has the opportunity to protect our service members from hunger, the column says. The Food Bank urges our lawmakers to create a Military Families Basic Needs Allowance and include it in the fiscal year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act.
