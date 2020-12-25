Syndicated Cartoon: Christmas Wish

Steve Sack Cagle Cartoons
See today's syndicated cartoon by Steve Sack.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
See today's syndicated cartoon by Steve Sack.
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Transit is the backbone of vibrant urban communities and a lifeline in rural ones. An effective, efficient and safe system of public transit is an important matter of concern statewide, essential to the economic growth of Oklahoma and to the public health, safety and welfare of present and future generations of Oklahomans. Whether you ride or not, public transit benefits us all.
The truth is, for the fiscal integrity of the state and for the opportunity to improve the health of its clients OHCA needs to change course. Simply relying on a roll of the dice is no longer prudent
Kevin Siers, Cagle Cartoons
The column says: The secret to to a good biography is a thoroughly researched, balanced and detailed portrait that maintains some objective distance, Bynum said.
Passing a law that allows student loans to be included in a bankruptcy filing is the obvious compromise between Democratic and Republican perspectives on how to deal with $1.6 trillion in outstanding student debt, the column says. It doesn’t give either side everything it wants, but it gives each of them enough to make it an acceptable solution.
"Just as a wave of young people signed up for military service after the 9-11 tragedy, this crisis is attracting the nation's brightest minds to be part of a long-term solution to public health," states editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
"Going into next year, expect a 2020 hangover with some of these grievances lingering," said editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
This economic crisis is complex, and the future of our businesses, our people, and our communities are all interconnected. Any relief package that does not recognize the need for an intervention that spans the gap for individuals, businesses, and state, local and tribal governments is simply inadequate.
John Darkow, Cagle Cartoons
Daryl Cagle, Cagle Cartoons
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.