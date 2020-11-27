Syndicated Cartoon: Black Friday, Cyber Monday...

See today's syndicated cartoon by Christopher Weyant.
Like Herbert Hoover, who as president wouldn't do the things that needed to be done to help the nation's economy dig out of the Depression, Stitt won't do the things necessary for the state to stem the deadly advance of the COVID-19 pandemic, the column says.
This virus is far from done with us, the column says. And it serves no one for me to keep an experience with it shrouded in mystery. Too much about COVID-19 has been shrouded in mystery.
This is a public health issue, not a political issue. In a rational world, personal freedom and selfishness should take a back seat to saving lives. The sad truth . . . we can’t count on people to do the right thing.
The latest lighthearted online state-by-state listing making the social media rounds uses Google searches to find the most popular Thanksgiving side dishes for each state, the column says.
"I’ve seen the most horrible and gut-wrenching rhetoric used in rural America to justify not wearing a mask or holding large gatherings," said long-time Grove resident McKalee Steen.
Even after he leaves the White House, he'll be fighting for himself — and making sure we hear him — for the rest of his days, the column says.
See today's syndicated cartoon by Dave Whamond.
As Black Muslim in an interracial relationship, there are so many voices I must silence within me to settle into a place of nostalgic holiday cheer, he says.
Fostering Joy provides gifts to foster children in Oklahoma through the nonprofit Fostering Connections, formerly known as the Tulsa Advocates for the Protection of Children.
