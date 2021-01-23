Syndicated Cartoon: Biden's Low Bar

Rick McKee Cagle Cartoons
See today's syndicated cartoon by Rick McKee.
Thirty years ago, Gentner Drummond led the first U.S. combat mission to strike Baghdad in the Gulf War, the column says. But his defining test of courage and judgment didn't occur over the Iraqi capital. It was on the relatively safe flight back to Saudi Arabia.
We’ve become so selective and biased in our interpretation of our Constitution, and the rights and privileges it grants us, that we’re becoming our own worst enemy, the column says. The liberties that protect us may become the freedoms by which we destroy us.
"Oklahoma lawmakers have better things to do with their time," says Editorial Writer Ginnie Graham.
"Why can't my governor be more like that, I seen more than one person say on Facebook when they read of David Holt's leadership," the column says. "Well, in the spirit of speaking truth, I'm going to tell you it isn't very likely."
Oklahoma members of Congress said they were just listening to their constituents when they refused to accept Electoral College votes, the column says. They were not doing their constitutional duty.
Although Lankford eventually relented and accepted the Electoral College votes, it should not have taken a riot for the democratic process to proceed, the column says.
(The riot) makes a mockery out of our faith, the column says. This is not love of neighbor. This is not love of God.
"The way people leave a job says something about them; it leaves a final impression of their work and integrity," said Editorial Writer Ginnie Graham.
Steve Sack, Cagle Cartoons
A capitol is always a noun, specifically a building where a legislative body meets, the column says. It is routinely capitalized, as in the U.S. Capitol or the Oklahoma Capitol. It can be lowercase when used as I did at the beginning of this paragraph in writing about a nonspecific capitol. Capital can mean a lot of things.
