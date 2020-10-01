Syndicated cartoon: Biden vs Trump Debate Substance

See today's Syndicated cartoon from Dave Granlund.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Under the proposal, there are many other crimes which they incredibly categorize as being non-violent: arson resulting in injury to a firefighter, aggravated assault and battery, burglary, pointing a firearm, DUI resulting in bodily injury, felons possessing firearms and leaving the scene of an injury collision, the column says. This list goes on and on.
Cassi Free is seeking an official awareness campaign and expansions into boater training requirements.
When gun rights get involved, the law tends to depart radically from common sense, the column says.
As prisons continue to overflow and an important election draws near, we must put words into action and address prison overcrowding in Oklahoma. This November is the time to make an impact by voting yes on SQ 805
Do old lives matter? That was the pointed question a 90-something reader asked me on the phone the other day, and I have to say I see her point, the column says.
"A generation of kids are being turned off the idea of public service, a once noble endeavor of our brightest and most dedicated community leaders," said editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
Despite what many may think, working in the oil and gas industry isn’t mutually exclusive to caring about the environment, the column says.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tells us that three out of four emerging infectious diseases are zoonotic, meaning that they arise as a product of our relationship with animals.
See today's syndicated cartoon by Dave Granlund
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.