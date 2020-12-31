Syndicated Cartoon: 2020 Dumpster fire

John Darkow Cagle Cartoons
See today's syndicated cartoon by John Darkow.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
See today's syndicated cartoon by John Darkow.
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
An overwhelming majority of lawmakers supported this year’s National Defense Authorization Act — including more than three-quarters of the Republicans who voted in each chamber — because, in their judgment, Trump’s complaints about the bill didn’t outweigh the benefits it will deliver, the column says.
Not a sugar-coated story but the real truth with a little hope sprinkled throughout, the columnist writes.
This school challenges us to be better and take advantage of our opportunities, the column says. We receive testing and preparations for college that will help us in the long run. Our teachers are constantly putting in effort to give us a high quality education. I can say with confidence that it is an experience like no other, and I’m looking forward to how it will grow and teach us more in the future.
I love words. I collect them. In a startling divergence from the journalism aesthetic, I love to use really big, obscure ones in print.
Politics and the pandemic were on the minds of Tulsa World readers last year — a lot.
Rick McKee, Cagle Cartoons
Steve Sack, Cagle Cartoons
"The mailbox has become more than just a place where we get bills and junk mail," said editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
Our state is truly one of the best places in the world to live, fish, hunt or enjoy outdoor activities. I am proud to say through this program and others, we are making a lasting difference. I hope to see you soon out there enjoying outdoor Oklahoma.
See today's syndicated cartoon by Dave Granlund.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.