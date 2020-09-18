Suzanne Schreiber, TPS board: Here's what I consider when thinking about sending kids back into classrooms

Which is worse: the challenges and shortcomings of distance learning or the risk to the health and safety of the Tulsans we serve? I don’t know the right answer here, but I do know that we shouldn’t do something just because everyone else is doing it. Our district is unique to its suburban counterparts. The best way we can serve our families and Tulsa is to recognize our unique posture and continue to watch the data, learn about local and national conditions, and listen to our local health professionals.

The reliability of public school is something we’ve all taken for granted. No one in our generation can remember a time when school wasn’t open for business as usual. Whatever it looks like to keep educating our kids during the pandemic, it won’t look like what we are used to and we will have to continue to push through new challenges and work hard to adjust.

But we can do hard things! Hold onto the idea the that we are dealing with this as a country — there is no community unaffected though some more harshly than others. Be sympathetic to that. Reach out to a school board member with feedback, needs and suggestions. We are in this with you, not just as board members but as parents and caregivers who have students engaged in distance and virtual learning. Finally, let’s all try to remember the common good and not just our own situations when we think about how and to go back to school.