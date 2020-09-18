Suzanne Schreiber: I'm on the school board; here's what I think about when I think about sending children back into classrooms

• Tulsa is an urban district with 75% students of color and diverse employee base, and the science is clear that the impacts of COVID-19 are exponentially higher and deadlier for these students and staff and their families.

• We are continuing to learn from those schools that are opening their doors and then closing them again as infection rates rise and fall — and rise.

• Nothing is perfect the first time around but with the teachers’ passion to connect with students, feedback and improvements, and strong support for families, distance learning will get better, easier and more comfortable for all of us.

• There are more than 900 Oklahomans who have died in this pandemic. These people were somebody’s beloved parent, sibling, spouse, grandparent, neighbor, pastor, colleague or friend. I know someone is desperately missing each of these individuals right now.

We all want to see our students, particularly the youngest of them, return to their classrooms and to grow and thrive alongside their peers — and they will as soon as the benefits outweigh the risks to our students, teachers, staff and the thousands of families, friends, neighbors to whom they are connected.