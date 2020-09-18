Suzanne Schreiber: I'm on the school board; here's what I think about when I think about sending children back into classrooms

We can do hard things!
As of this writing, it looks as though Tulsa Public Schools may be the last district standing in the effort to lessen community spread of COVID-19 through distance learning.
I know that Tulsans are wondering why our district isn’t bringing our kids back to classrooms when distance learning has been so challenging. As a mother of four Tulsa Public Schools students, I can personally attest to the difficulty of managing learning with my children. And as a member of the Board of Education, I am very aware I am not the only parent who is struggling with the work that our teachers do every day for far more than four students at a time!
Believe me, I get it: I would be thrilled and relieved if I could send my children safely back to the classroom tomorrow. But a safe return to classrooms is about so much more than my hopes as an overwhelmed and yes, sometimes frustrated parent. Here are some thoughts and concerns I have as I consider the decision our board must make in just a few weeks:
• With 6,000 teachers and staff, Tulsa Public Schools is the third largest employer in Tulsa County, and when we bring 35,000 students back to school buildings in groupings of 300 to 1,500, our school buildings will become host to the largest in-person events in our city.
• Even with round-the-clock efforts by scientists, doctors and health professionals across the country and around the globe, there is still a great deal that we don’t know about this virus and its immediate and long-term consequences.
• Tulsa is an urban district with 75% students of color and diverse employee base, and the science is clear that the impacts of COVID-19 are exponentially higher and deadlier for these students and staff and their families.
• We are continuing to learn from those schools that are opening their doors and then closing them again as infection rates rise and fall — and rise.
• Nothing is perfect the first time around but with the teachers’ passion to connect with students, feedback and improvements, and strong support for families, distance learning will get better, easier and more comfortable for all of us.
• There are more than 900 Oklahomans who have died in this pandemic. These people were somebody’s beloved parent, sibling, spouse, grandparent, neighbor, pastor, colleague or friend. I know someone is desperately missing each of these individuals right now.
We all want to see our students, particularly the youngest of them, return to their classrooms and to grow and thrive alongside their peers — and they will as soon as the benefits outweigh the risks to our students, teachers, staff and the thousands of families, friends, neighbors to whom they are connected.
The school board is responsible for those learners who are farthest from opportunity and access to the support and services they need to engage in distance learning. Thinking of those last few kids who have not made a connection to their classes is really painful. But were we to rush a return to classes, the board would also be responsible for increasing the spread of the virus while also creating citywide disruption, uncertainty and inconsistency for adults and children alike as classes bounce in and out of quarantine and schools close, re-open and close again.
Which is worse: the challenges and shortcomings of distance learning or the risk to the health and safety of the Tulsans we serve? I don’t know the right answer here, but I do know that we shouldn’t do something just because everyone else is doing it. Our district is unique to its suburban counterparts. The best way we can serve our families and Tulsa is to recognize our unique posture and continue to watch the data, learn about local and national conditions, and listen to our local health professionals.
The reliability of public school is something we’ve all taken for granted. No one in our generation can remember a time when school wasn’t open for business as usual. Whatever it looks like to keep educating our kids during the pandemic, it won’t look like what we are used to and we will have to continue to push through new challenges and work hard to adjust.
But we can do hard things! Hold onto the idea the that we are dealing with this as a country — there is no community unaffected though some more harshly than others. Be sympathetic to that. Reach out to a school board member with feedback, needs and suggestions. We are in this with you, not just as board members but as parents and caregivers who have students engaged in distance and virtual learning. Finally, let’s all try to remember the common good and not just our own situations when we think about how and to go back to school.
Suzanne Schreiber is the district 7 representative on the Tulsa Board of Education.
