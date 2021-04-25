Susan Savage: Private Medicaid management is a dubious solution to a problem we don' t have

A deadly virus that has disproportionately affected the poor, minority populations, and those with underlying health conditions has brought us face to face with societal inequities in our cities and state. Expanded Medicaid insurance for the poor is just one step along a path of essential investment in the health and welfare of those most in need. Yet, changing the entire management structure and delivery of Medicaid services during a pandemic raises more questions than it answers, and potentially undermines the very goals expanded Medicaid envisions.

As a not-for-profit community health center, Morton’s roots lie in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. For much of its history and evolution, Morton (or Moton as it was known) was the only place people of color could get medical services in segregated Tulsa. Its mission remains to provide quality health services to anyone in the community, regardless of their ability to pay. Common health conditions among the majority of Morton’s patients include diabetes, hypertension, obesity, heart disease and COPD. Research shows that medical services integrated with strategies to reduce and eliminate social determinants are the most effective ways to improve health outcomes, especially for those with chronic conditions. These are among the benefits of an expanded Medicaid insurance program.