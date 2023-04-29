The Gold Award. To many in our community, that term is faintly familiar. To Girl Scouts who have earned it, we know the years, patience and purposeful pursuit it took to attain the highest award in Girl Scouting.

Those words speak volumes about a young woman. I am thankful I had numerous people in my life who earned the award who held me to complete its rigorous steps at the end of my high school career. Today, 23 years later, it is still a symbol of my commitment to the organization where I am a 35-year member.

In this newspaper and in many previous spring editions of the Tulsa World, you see the young women who earned their Gold Award. These are young women who spent years completing the requirements and who in their junior or senior years of high school were disciplined enough to complete a sustainable, community-improving project that will endure and impact our world long after they finished their work.

While at the time I didn’t think it possible, today’s Gold Award requirements are significantly more rigorous than those of my era and merit the automatic advancements in military rank and college scholarship opportunities they produce.

I have often felt it a shame that such a multi-year endeavor this rigorous was not known like the Eagle Scout, the highest rank in Boy Scouting. Nevertheless, it’s time for the Gold Award to be more appreciated and to become more prominent.

The past several years, Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma had more and more girls complete their Gold Award requirements.

It’s no surprise to me as the organization teaches girls far more than cookies, crafts and camping. It turned those three C’s into courage, confidence and character.

It produces girls who make the world a better place and who spend years in the organization preparing for a lifetime of doing that, each in her own unique way.

I was reminded of how diverse and special these leadership skills are recently as I attended the funeral of a fellow Girl Scout who enjoyed the organization with women and girls for three generations.

It was a bittersweet gathering, as many funerals are, but the beautiful part was that close to 50 Girl Scouts ranging in age from middle school to their 80s came to appreciate how this lifetime Girl Scout changed our community.

She sought peace and justice. She hosted many in her home. She taught her daughters, her granddaughter and many girls in her troops how they could change the Tulsa area through investing in people and pursuing their own version of actively supporting their community.

These compassionate and courageous traits are all taught with care and mentorship over the years in Girl Scouting. I find great joy in continuing to be involved in this strong organization and in helping girls achieve their very best while growing in leadership, courage and thoughtfulness about the world around them.

Watching our young girls grow up, I know how special they are and how much they care and want to do their best.

When you review the Girl Scout Gold Award recipients this year, remember their names. I have no doubt, we will all see them again. They will likely reappear in this community and in this newspaper until the next century, as the Gold Award may be their first individual and public step forward but they have many more efforts they will undertake in the future.

This year’s Gold Award recipients will spend their lifetimes making the world a better place, and if you should have the chance to meet a Gold Award recipient, please acknowledge their efforts and achievement.