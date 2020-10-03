Sunday Morning Quarterback

Debate debunk
The debate was an absolute bust,
But continue to have them we must,
When two elderly guys,
Spend their time telling lies,
How can we know who to trust?
Peter Richardson, Broken Arrow
SCOTUS? NOTUS!
The seat on the Supreme Court,
Requires bipartisan support.
To reject POTUS,
And respect SCOTUS,
The Senate must hold down the fort.
John Krueger, Tulsa
Unfair
There isn’t a Tulsa State Fair,
With corn dog smell in the air.
No fun and no rides.
From COVID, everyone hides,
But oh, how I wish I was there.
John Wilson, Tulsa
