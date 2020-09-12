Sunday Morning Quarterback

Do as I say...
Mme. Speaker is well-coiffed.
CDC followers scoffed.
This affair of the hair
Does not seem quite fair.
"It's a setup!" maskless she coughed.
Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa
Politics of pandemics
The Trumpster touts a vaccine by end of year.
(This would certainly ease his re-election fear.)
But the scientists in the know
Say keep expectations low.
The pandemic will not simply disappear.
Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow
...Not as I do
Why shouldn’t Pelosi get a new do?
And in a closed shop with no mask on too?
It’s actually OK,
Most elites would say.
Rules aren’t for us but for others, like you.
John Staedke, Tulsa
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!