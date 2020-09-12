 Skip to main content
Sunday Morning Quarterback

Sunday Morning Quarterback

Pelosi says hair salon should apologize for 'set-up' visit

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gestures while speaking about her visit to a hair salon during a news conference at the Mission Education Center Elementary School Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in San Francisco. Pelosi said she takes responsibility for trusting the word of a San Francisco hair salon she’s visited over the years when it told her it was OK to come in for a solo visit this week, even though the city still does not allow indoor beauty services.

 Eric Risberg

Do as I say...

Mme. Speaker is well-coiffed.

CDC followers scoffed.

This affair of the hair

Does not seem quite fair.

"It's a setup!" maskless she coughed.

Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa

Politics of pandemics

The Trumpster touts a vaccine by end of year.

(This would certainly ease his re-election fear.)

But the scientists in the know

Say keep expectations low.

The pandemic will not simply disappear.

Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow

...Not as I do

Why shouldn’t Pelosi get a new do?

And in a closed shop with no mask on too?

It’s actually OK,

Most elites would say.

Rules aren’t for us but for others, like you.

John Staedke, Tulsa

