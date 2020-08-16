Mother, may I?
Pence will soon learn his fate,
When Kamala arrives to debate.
There will be no other,
So he must clear it with Mother
For this, we can hardly wait.
Les Barrett, Bixby
Leadership, Russian style
Told of a vaccine, Putin was glad.
When offered a dose, “Nyet!” said Vlad,
“Give it to my daughter;
Let her be the martyr.”
Now that’s what I call a real dad.
Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow
The name game
Joe “Bernie” Biden might be his true name,
His platform is Sanders’, borrowed without shame.
Its far left positions,
Class-centered divisions,
Show socialism’s the name of Joe’s game
John Staedke, Tulsa