Election 2020 Joe Biden Clinches

In this March 15, 2020, file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden (left) and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., greet one another before they participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate at CNN Studios in Washington. Biden won the Democratic presidential nomination. Matt Rourke /AP

 Evan Vucci

Mother, may I?

Pence will soon learn his fate,

When Kamala arrives to debate.

There will be no other,

So he must clear it with Mother

For this, we can hardly wait.

Les Barrett, Bixby

Leadership, Russian style

Told of a vaccine, Putin was glad.

When offered a dose, “Nyet!” said Vlad,

“Give it to my daughter;

Let her be the martyr.”

Now that’s what I call a real dad.

Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow

The name game

Joe “Bernie” Biden might be his true name,

His platform is Sanders’, borrowed without shame.

Its far left positions,

Class-centered divisions,

Show socialism’s the name of Joe’s game

John Staedke, Tulsa

