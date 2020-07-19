GROUNDHOG DAY

Ear! Ear!

God made our heads with two clasps

To hold up our glasses and masks.

Were God not so wise,

We’d be fiddling with ties.

Thanks for those jug ears at last!

Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa

Kudos!

Major kudos for our health director, Bruce Dart!

No other official has so perfectly played his part.

Through this crisis, he’s stood tall.

He’s spoken truth to one and all.

Tulsans’ safety is first priority in his heart.

Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow

Six more weeks of campaigning

It’s like Groundhog Day with Joe Biden,

Underground is where he’s been hidin’.

As we hear on the news,

Him stating his views,

It’s clear to the left Joe’s been slidin’.

John Staedke, Tulsa

