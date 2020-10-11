Sunday Morning Quarterback: Looking for rhyme or reason in current events

Dark times
It’s the winter of our discontent.
Renters can’t pay their rent.
Folks lost their jobs.
There’s rioting mobs.
The Fed counts the money they’ve spent.
Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa
Hocus SCOTUS
Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court is Barrett,
Whose credentials are known to have merit.
But Senate Dems will strive
Dire faults to contrive,
Which for sure the left media will parrot.
John Staedke, Tulsa
COVID Campaigning
The virus has infected Trump,
How will he fare on the stump?
It may cause a stumble,
(He might be more humble)
A bit more like young Forest Gump.
Peter Richardson, Tulsa
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!