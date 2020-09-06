Sunday Morning Quarterback: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

Ut-oh, Joe!
We see with each Biden gaffe,
His brain function is only at half.
The presidency he seeks,
But he proves when he speaks,
That he’s only good for a laugh.
—John A. Wilson, Tulsa
The persistence of Stitt
Stitt is going after the tribes again,
Even state GOP doesn’t want him to win.
We Okies don’t consider it funny,
Throwing away taxpayer’s money.
Is he going to take another on the chin?
Martha Earls, Tulsa
Missing in action
Two things he’s good at, ol’ hidin’ Joe,
Is dodging issues and laying low.
When the going gets rough,
He’d need to be tough,
And lead from the front, not below.
—John Staedke, Tulsa
