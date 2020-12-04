Steven Buck: Nursing home residents and staff need our help

Since the first cases of COVID-19 were identified in Oklahoma, our nursing homes have been on high alert.
Our residents have sacrificed a tremendous amount of freedom and socialization to slow the spread of the virus and protect the health of their friends and neighbors. Our families have endured separation from loved ones for an extended period of time. Nursing home staff, sometimes working in close proximity to infected residents, risk their health and even their lives to provide compassionate care to the elderly and sick. Owners and administrators, meanwhile, face skyrocketing costs for personal protective equipment, overtime, testing and other safety precautions that have left many of our homes in financially untenable positions.
For over eight months, this is what shared sacrifice has looked like in the face of the coronavirus, our common enemy.
Still, the virus has infiltrated many of Oklahoma’s nursing home facilities, sickened thousands and now killed over 500 residents. I am frequently asked who is responsible for these outbreaks. The truth is, there is not a single point of accountability, and it is unfair to place this burden solely on the shoulders of nursing home administrators and staff. The science tells us that protecting vulnerable seniors from COVID-19 must be a shared responsibility belonging to all Oklahomans.
Studies conducted by the Harvard Medical School clearly show that the traditional metrics that measure nursing home quality or rate infection-control procedures are not relevant to the spread of COVID-19. Instead, the driving factor is the presence of COVID-19 in the community. Nursing homes cannot be impenetrable fortresses; if there is a widespread outbreak outside of a nursing home, it will most likely find its way inside.
All of this means that what we do while we socialize and while we work directly impacts the lives (or potentially contributes to the deaths) of our nursing home residents. Washing our hands, wearing masks, and practicing safe social distancing may seem unnecessary to healthy younger adults, but these actions directly impact the spread of a virus that disproportionately preys on the elderly and infirm. Furthermore, for our residents, there is more than just health at stake. The ability to see loved ones and even socialize with fellow residents is directly put in jeopardy when community caseloads spike.
Some have held out hope that these issues may soon be addressed by a vaccine. Federal and state officials have promised that health care workers and our residents will be prioritized when it reaches market, as is appropriate. However, a vaccine is not a silver bullet that will save us, as vaccines are less than 100% effective and there is uncertainty over who will take it and when.
Instead of waiting on a vaccine, we need to develop a new social contract that elevates the safety and well-being of those who are most vulnerable to this virus. That starts with all of us taking personal responsibility for our actions — especially during the Christmas and holiday season — and committing to precautions that limit the spread of the coronavirus.
It will also include a willingness to revisit how Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and other federal dollars are spent and to reprioritize the health needs of vulnerable residents. Fighting COVID-19 is like running a marathon, and there will be many challenging months ahead. Nursing homes have received enough financial support to get us this far, but we are nowhere near the finish line. Unfortunately, the resources we have been offered have now been exhausted and COVID-19 is once again surging throughout the state and the nation. Our facilities and residents will need more assistance, and they will need it soon.
All Oklahomans can help us save Oklahoma’s most vulnerable populations. It will require personal responsibility, political willpower and shared sacrifice over a period of at least several more months. I ask all Oklahomans to embrace this challenge together and hold our leaders, our colleagues and — most of all — ourselves, accountable for a successful outcome.
Steven Buck is president and CEO of Care Providers Oklahoma.
