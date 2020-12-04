Steven Buck: Nursing home residents and staff need our help

All of this means that what we do while we socialize and while we work directly impacts the lives (or potentially contributes to the deaths) of our nursing home residents. Washing our hands, wearing masks, and practicing safe social distancing may seem unnecessary to healthy younger adults, but these actions directly impact the spread of a virus that disproportionately preys on the elderly and infirm. Furthermore, for our residents, there is more than just health at stake. The ability to see loved ones and even socialize with fellow residents is directly put in jeopardy when community caseloads spike.

Some have held out hope that these issues may soon be addressed by a vaccine. Federal and state officials have promised that health care workers and our residents will be prioritized when it reaches market, as is appropriate. However, a vaccine is not a silver bullet that will save us, as vaccines are less than 100% effective and there is uncertainty over who will take it and when.

Instead of waiting on a vaccine, we need to develop a new social contract that elevates the safety and well-being of those who are most vulnerable to this virus. That starts with all of us taking personal responsibility for our actions — especially during the Christmas and holiday season — and committing to precautions that limit the spread of the coronavirus.