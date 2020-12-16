Steve Sack, Cagle Cartoons
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Sen. Joh Haste's Senate Joint Resolution 4 would rewrite the state Constitution so that future efforts to revise the Constitution would require a majority of more than 60% to pass.
"This isn't just a problem of inconvenience; it's a looming workforce problem," said editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
The unanswered questions, however, is whether our nation, and Oklahomans in particular, have sufficient foresight and instinct for self-preservation to do the right thing, the column says.
Kyle Rittenhouse has been wrapped in a protective cloak of Trumpian conservatism. They have surrounded him like a shield, protecting him from opposing forces that insist that justice be served, the column says. His trial will be as much about the right to free speech in America as it is about the killing of two men and the injuring of a third.
The Texas lawsuit is literally asking the court to disqualify the electors from the four swing states that went to Biden. That would plunge the country into a constitutional crisis. It would be the end of democracy in the United States.
The reality of our state’s overloaded healthcare system is that we can’t get our patients into critical care hospitals for the care they need, the principal chief of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation says.
Tulsa was the original host of the National Society of Newspaper Columnists conference before the pandemic caused a cancellation. The George Kaiser Family Foundation sponsored the public, virtual speech.
Whether by accident or design, the election fraud narrative features three characteristics that supercharge its psychological appeal: It makes a complex and hostile world seem orderly, controllable and certain.
Either you defend the ideas or you defend the man. You can’t really do both, because Trumpism was never an ideological phenomenon but a psychological one.
With the proper priorities and a willingness to change the political status quo, Oklahoma’s educational system can leapfrog others.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.