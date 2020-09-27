Steve Kunzweiler: SQ 805 isn't safe, and it isn't a good choice for Oklahoma

Do you think a home invader is a public safety threat? Guess what? He can be treated like a first-time offender too. Do you like protecting habitual burglars and thieves? That prospect frightens me.

And, it’s not just people either. The felon who commits any act of animal cruelty can receive first-time offender treatment, too. Is that the person you want living next door to your companion pet? I doubt it.

Proponents of SQ 805 claim that their proposition only applies to non-violent offenders, but that simply is not true. Under the proposal, there are many other crimes which they incredibly categorize as being non-violent: arson resulting in injury to a firefighter, aggravated assault and battery, burglary, pointing a firearm, DUI resulting in bodily injury, felons possessing firearms and leaving the scene of an injury collision. This list goes on and on. Don’t even ask me about drug dealers and drug manufacturers. You won’t like the answer.

Additionally, this ought to make you mad as well: If passed, SQ 805 would become retroactive. That means if a previous judge or a jury took into consideration an offender’s past felony history in rendering a punishment, now that offender may receive a dramatically reduced sentence. Open the gates, because here they come.