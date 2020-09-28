Steve Fair: Biden should reveal who he would put on the Supreme Court

•Second, Democrats can’t stop Barrett being confirmed. There are 53 Republicans in the Senate. Only two have said they would vote against confirmation. Surprisingly, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) has said he would vote to confirm. All 45 Democrats and the two independents have said they would oppose confirmation (talk about group-think). Confirmation requires a simple majority, so Democrats can do little more than scream unfair when they lose.

•Third, President Trump’s legacy is secured with this third confirmation. Win or lose in November, Trump will leave his mark on America through the Supreme Court. His three nominee’s average 51 years old and will likely serve on the court for decades. If reelected, Trump could fill a couple of more seats on the Supreme Court, which would be the most since Franklin Roosevelt.