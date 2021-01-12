Stacy Schusterman: Oklahomans deserve confidence in our elections

These changes are only possible if our state election administrators are given the funding they need to make them, which is in the hands of Congress.

Additionally, Congress can finally move forward on the most important federal reforms that would give power back to the people, including removing the big money of both parties from politics, restoring the Voting Rights Act and offering new protections against intentional voter suppression that disproportionately disenfranchises Black Americans, people of color and historically marginalized communities.

The events at the Capitol last week were an attack on our country and each citizen. And we cannot ignore the racism and anti-Semitism inherent in this violence. It was brought on by a president and his enablers who refuse to accept that a record number of us turned out to stand with and for each other and elect Democrats and Republicans up and down the ticket, including President-elect Joe Biden, by overwhelming margins.

Our family was active in helping to ensure safe and fair elections in which all citizens were encouraged and able to participate. I am very proud of this work, and the hard work of state and county elections officials of both parties in Oklahoma and throughout the country.