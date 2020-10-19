Sophie Bjork-James: The biggest threats to American democracy? White nationalists and politicians who embrace them

The plot by militia members to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is only the latest example of the threat posed by far-right extremists. Social media posts of the accused showed that they drew from multiple far-right movements, including the Boogaloo Boys.

Their intention of starting a civil war “leading to societal collapse” has long been a goal of white supremacists and terrorists. Just as in the Whitmer plot, white nationalists and far-right actors have one primary aim: undermining multiracial democracy.

These groups seek to maintain white power by any means, and American democracy is now seen as a barrier to this goal. This has translated into two broad strategies. The first is to advocate for an all-white ethno-state that would serve as a nonviolent solution to the problem of racial integration. For proponents of such a state, whiteness as an inherently moral essence in an individual, and, collectively, the basis for a political utopia.

The other strategy in the white nationalist playbook is more direct: the overthrow of the democratic state or its deazstabilization through increasing acts of violence.